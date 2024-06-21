Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Among the dead include a migrant worker from UP

KALLAKURICHI: A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh and a destitute person from Chennai were among the 48 people who lost their lives in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

S Raja (43), a destitute person who reportedly had no relations whatsoever, died at the Kallakurichi Government Hospital around midnight on Thursday. Furthermore, local sources alleged that Raja was around the Karunapuram area on Wednesday and consumed the hooch sold there. After he showed symptoms, Raja was brought in by the mobile medical team stationed at Karunapuram, official sources stated.

Meanwhile, S Sithendar (40) from Uttar Pradesh worked at a pani puri stall in Kallakurichi. The owner of the stall, under condition of anonymity, told TNIE, "Five people from UP work at my chat stall. On Thursday Sithendar asked for a day off and `200. I gave it to him in the morning and within a few hours after he returned he started showing symptoms of stomach ache. So I brought him to Kallakurichi GH." Sithendar's father Sonu was informed by hospital authorities and his kin are on their way to Tamil Nadu, sources said.

Speaking at a presser on Thursday night, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said, "The two persons who have no relatives here must be taken care of by the government. Particularly, the family of the chat stall worker Sithendar must also be provided aid so they can survive."

The tragedy in Kallakurichi has claimed at least 48 lives while as many as 120 people are still being treated as inpatients and 24 of them are in critical condition.