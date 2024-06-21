Tamil Nadu

Three held for beating stray dog to death in TN, released on bail

The suspects claimed that they killed the dog because it had bitten many on the street. They were released on station bail and with a warning.
THOOTHUKUDI: Three youths were arrested for beating a street dog to death in Kovilpatti. The three were released on bail later, but one of their friends landed in prison for allegedly intimidating the complainant.

Sources said that one P Chellathai of Koosalipatti village reared a street dog. The suspects M Mahesh Kumar (32), P Solai Raj (23), and S Jebakumar (27) of the same village had allegedly beaten the dog to death. The incident was captured on CCTV footage installed near her house, said sources.

Chellathai lodged a complaint against the three with the Kovilpatti east police station.

The police registered a case and arrested them. The suspects claimed that they killed the dog because it had bitten many on the street. They were released on station bail and with a warning.

Meanwhile, the youngsters’ friend G Sundar (29) allegedly intimidated Chellathai and broke the CCTV camera with a sickle.

Following Chellathai’s complaint, Sundar was booked and arrested.

