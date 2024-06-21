Three held for beating stray dog to death in TN, released on bail

THOOTHUKUDI: Three youths were arrested for beating a street dog to death in Kovilpatti. The three were released on bail later, but one of their friends landed in prison for allegedly intimidating the complainant.

Sources said that one P Chellathai of Koosalipatti village reared a street dog. The suspects M Mahesh Kumar (32), P Solai Raj (23), and S Jebakumar (27) of the same village had allegedly beaten the dog to death. The incident was captured on CCTV footage installed near her house, said sources.

Chellathai lodged a complaint against the three with the Kovilpatti east police station.

The police registered a case and arrested them. The suspects claimed that they killed the dog because it had bitten many on the street. They were released on station bail and with a warning.

Meanwhile, the youngsters’ friend G Sundar (29) allegedly intimidated Chellathai and broke the CCTV camera with a sickle.

Following Chellathai’s complaint, Sundar was booked and arrested.