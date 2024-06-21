Tiger spotted near Thalaikundha in TN, Pine Forest closed for tourists

NILGIRIS: The forest department staff sent back tourists who visited Pine Forest near Thalaikundha on Thursday afternoon following the detection of the movement of a tiger. The place has been closed for tourists temporarily on Thursday afternoon and Friday as a precaution.

The officials are verifying whether the same tiger was the one caught on a tourist camera or if different tigers were roaming.

One tourist spotted the tiger during the day and informed the forest department staff. To alert the public, the information was relayed in the vicinity of Pine Forest frequently.

"We have confirmed the presence of the tiger, and we will continue to monitor the animal to confirm if it has been injured or not. As a precaution, we have closed the Pine Forest. We have also advised the local people in Thalikundha to remain safe and avoid going near the bushes," said a forest department official.