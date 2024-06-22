Assn urges Pondy govt to enforce 50 per cent quota in medical colleges

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry UT All CENTAC Students’ Parents’ Association (PCESPA) urged the Puducherry government to withdraw recognitions for medical colleges that fail to allocate 50% of seats to Puducherry students under government quota. PCESPA president M Narayanasamy urged the chief minister to convene a special assembly session to enact legislation mandating this reservation from the current academic year onwards.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) stipulates 50% of seats in private, self-financed, minority, and equivalent medical colleges to be reserved for state students.

Admissions would be conducted through a counselling process based on common entrance examination scores, a practice currently implemented by the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) for postgraduate medical courses in Puducherry.

In a memorandum to the lieutenant governor and chief Minister, PCESPA highlighted the ongoing struggle with private medical college managements, which allocate 35% of seats to students under government quota. The annual negotiations with colleges often extend till the end of the admission process, even then, only 35% of seats are allocated.

This year Venkateswara Medical College, said the association, has refused to provide the 92 medical seats it had offered in the previous academic years, resulting in the allocation of only 146 seats, down from the previous 238 seats under the government quota.

This shortfall raises concerns about the prospects for students who scored below 525 marks in the NEET examination, Narayanasamy further said.

He also said that legislating a 50%reservation would

eliminate the need for such yearly negotiations.