Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme will be launched during SW monsoon: Minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said the the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme will be officially inaugurated during the southwest monsoon when there will be surplus water at the intake point. He said this while addressing the Assembly during the discussion on demand for grants for the water resources department.
He said the trial run for the scheme started on February 20, 2023 and the water has reached all 1,045 tanks and ponds under this scheme. “The revised cost of the Athikadavu-Avinashi Scheme is Rs 1,916 crore. So far, Rs 1,768.39 crore has been spent, and 99% of the work has been completed,” he said. Highlighting the scheme’s features, he said,
“The project involves pumping 1.5 tmcft of surplus water from the Bhavani to 32 WRD tanks, 42 panchayat union tanks, and 971 ponds in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode districts. This will benefit 24,468 acres of agricultural land.”
Speaking on lake rejuvenation, Duraimurugan said, “Since January 2022, we have rejuvenated 400 lakes at a cost of Rs 368 crore, benefiting 89,000 acres of farmland, with the union and state governments sharing costs at a 60:40 ratio.” He further noted 123 more lakes will be taken up for rehabilitation at a cost of Rs 100 crore to benefit 24,500 acres, pending central funds.
On flood relief in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, he said, “Heavy rain damaged the Tamirabarani river bunds. We carried out 1,646 temporary repairs costing Rs 88 crore and approved Rs 280 crore for 480 works to fix issues permanently. Of these, 44 have been completed, and 50% of the remaining 436 works are under way.”
Pre-monsoon works in Chennai will cost Rs 30.5 crore this year. Desilting of the Cauvery, covering 5,338 km, will be completed by June 30 at Rs 110 crore.
To prevent seawater intrusion into the Cauvery, 16 tail-end regulators have been built, with four more under construction. WRD is planning to build eight more regulators.
The minister also said 51% of the work on the Lower Bhavani irrigation project is finished, and tenders for the Grand Anicut canal renovation works are being prepared.