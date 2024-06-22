Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme will be launched during SW monsoon: Minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said the the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme will be officially inaugurated during the southwest monsoon when there will be surplus water at the intake point. He said this while addressing the Assembly during the discussion on demand for grants for the water resources department.

He said the trial run for the scheme started on February 20, 2023 and the water has reached all 1,045 tanks and ponds under this scheme. “The revised cost of the Athikadavu-Avinashi Scheme is Rs 1,916 crore. So far, Rs 1,768.39 crore has been spent, and 99% of the work has been completed,” he said. Highlighting the scheme’s features, he said,

“The project involves pumping 1.5 tmcft of surplus water from the Bhavani to 32 WRD tanks, 42 panchayat union tanks, and 971 ponds in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode districts. This will benefit 24,468 acres of agricultural land.”

Speaking on lake rejuvenation, Duraimurugan said, “Since January 2022, we have rejuvenated 400 lakes at a cost of Rs 368 crore, benefiting 89,000 acres of farmland, with the union and state governments sharing costs at a 60:40 ratio.” He further noted 123 more lakes will be taken up for rehabilitation at a cost of Rs 100 crore to benefit 24,500 acres, pending central funds.