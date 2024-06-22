CM Stalin: Rs 5L FD for kids who lost parents to hooch, Rs 5K per month for maintenance

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday reaffirmed that stringent action will be taken against the culprits in the Kallakurichi hooch deaths and appealed to shun attempts to gain political mileage out of the tragedy. He also announced relief assistance and support for children who lost their parents.

“I promise the Assembly that I will take stringent action to protect people from anti-social elements. I have the list of deaths that occurred due to illicit liquor during the previous AIADMK regime. But I don’t want to do politics based on these details,” Stalin said while replying to the special mention of the Kallkurichi tragedy in the Assembly.

Leaders of all political parties except AIADMK took part in the discussion. The AIADMK MLAs were evicted en masse earlier in the day but did not return to the House even after Speaker M Appavu allowed them to participate in the discussion.

Further, members of PMK and BJP staged a walkout after conveying their views on the issue. Two MLAs supporting former chief minister O Panneerselvam - R Vaithilingam and Manoj Pandian - also staged a walkout after conveying their views.

K Selvaperunthagai (Congress), GK Mani (PMK), Nainar Nagenthran (BJP), M Sithanaiselvan, Nagai Mali (CPM), T Ramachandran (CPI), Sadan Thirumalaikumar (MDMK), T Velmurugan (TVK) ER Eswaran (KNMDK) and P Abdul Samad (MMK) spoke on the issue.

Giving a detailed account of the action taken in the Kallakurichi tragedy, Stalin spoke on the demands that he should take responsibility for what had happened in Kallakurichi. “As not just the person handling the home portfolio, but as chief minister, I am not the one to run away from problems. It is because of realising my responsibility that I am providing answers responsibly. I have listed the actions taken. I am answering you after arresting the culprits responsible. I have been taking action against the offenders with an open mind and with an iron hand,” he added.