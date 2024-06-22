DMK warns UT government of protest over unfulfilled promises to fishermen

PUDUCHERRY: The opposition leader and state DMK Convenor R Siva has warned the Puducherry government of an agitation if promises made to fishermen during the previous budget session are not implemented.

In a statement, Siva emphasised that fishermen are aware of the numerous announcements made by the Puducherry government, to purportedly improve their livelihood.

Key among these promises was an increase in old age allowance for fishermen aged 70 to 79 from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500. Additionally, Rs 1 crore was to be allocated to each of 13 fishing villages, to enhance basic amenities.

Financial assistance was promised to students of the fishing community selected through CENTAC, for pursuing higher education on par with Scheduled Caste students.

Rs 1 crore aid was promised to 500 boat owners to purchase telecommunication and fishing equipment, under a central government scheme.

Other unfulfilled promises include stocking finger-size fish fry in 200 hectares, promoting deep sea fishing with a subsidy of Rs 2.16 crore for three beneficiaries, and growing seaweed to enhance fisherfolk livelihood. Plans for a tsunami memorial and a model fishing village too, remain unexecuted.

Further, Siva highlighted the inaction in establishing a bait curve to prevent sea erosion, conducting studies to construct a granite retaining wall in order to protect villages from seawater intrusion, and providing 2% reservation in education and employment for fishermen.

The relief for the fishing ban period was delayed, showing negligence. He urged it to be increased to Rs 8,500, like Tamil Nadu.

He asked the government to focus on implementing its existing commitments over making new assurances.