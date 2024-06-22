Jewel thieves bought Rs 4-cr cotton mill in TN with loot money

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Cracking a jewellery theft case from February in Rajapalayam took the police a step closer to identifying the gang that purchased a cotton mill worth Rs 4 crore from the sale of items it looted in the state, starting 2022. While eight accused persons have been arrested and items worth Rs 84 lakh and cash recovered, six others are at large.

On February 24, according to sources, some unidentified persons tied up a family and looted 56 sovereigns of gold from a house in Rajapalayam. Based on a complaint, a case was registered at the Rajapalayam South Police station and special teams were formed to nab the accused.

An investigation revealed that R Sureshkumar (27) and A Arunkumar (27), of Periyakulam, and five others were involved in the crime, masterminded by one Moorthy. Six others, namely Lakshmi, Anithapriya, Nagajothi, Cheenithaai, Mohan, and Mahalakshmi helped Moorthy and the gang hide the stolen items and buy properties by selling them.

Further investigation also shed light on the involvement of the accused persons in robberies and theft cases throughout the state since 2022. The police have seized 150 sovereign gold worth Rs 75 lakh, three laptops, three tablets, three mobile phones, and Rs 2,50,000 cash.

The cost of the total seizure amounted to Rs 84 lakh. The accused persons, the police said, collectively purchased a cotton mill worth Rs 4 crore from the sale of looted jewels, and have 45 cases pending against them as of Friday night. While eight accused were arrested, search is on to nab Moorthy and five others.

BDO staff, mom siphon off Rs 79L from PMAY funds

Virudhunagar: An assistant computer operator from the block development office and the panchayat secretary in Sattur were booked on Thursday for allegedly siphoning off Rs 79.63 lakh from PMAY funds