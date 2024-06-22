Once a corporation greenhouse, now a spot for Tiruchiites to dry clothes

TIRUCHY: The remnants of a framed piped structure in the corporation plot near Gandhi Market at Viragupettai are the lone testament to a greenhouse once having functioned out of the spot. The building that was set up in 2019 to raise saplings of native and ornamental plants meant for use in the civic body’s plantation drive now is reduced to a structure on which clothes are hung to dry, complain locals and traders.

On the corporation’s abandoned project, D Ramaiya, a freight merchant near Gandhi Market, said, “It has not removed the basic frame of the greenhouse. The steel pipes in the open have started rusting. If the situation continues, the basic structure will be damaged. The corporation should hence either dismantle it or convert it into a godown. As the location is close to Gandhi Market, the corporation would get good income if it’s converted into a godown.” Locals say the space ridden with weeds has been so for the past four years.

Parvathy S, a local resident, said, "The authorities, trumpeting about the plantation drive and increasing green cover, failed to ensure the greenhouse’s maintenance. We don't know why they removed the roof and plants. It is fine even if they drop a project but why did they leave the infrastructure like this? They are regularly disposing of various wastes to bulk scrap dealers. If they don't have any plans to use this place, they can dismantle the pipes and dispose them off to scrap dealers. Otherwise, they can consider converting the facility into a shelter for seized stray cattle. This can be done within a day by putting up roofing sheets."

When enquired, corporation officials said that the civic body dismantled the greenhouse as there was a plan to utilise the space for commercial purposes, including construction of shops. The authorities, however, later dropped the plan for various reasons, they added. Meanwhile, a senior corporation official told TNIE, "We will inquire into the matter and explore options to utilise the space for something useful. We will not allow the situation to continue."