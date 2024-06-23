AIADMK walks out of assembly; no CBI probe into hooch, says TN Law Minister

The speaker expunged the demand of the AIADMK and their slogans in the Assembly. Outside the Assembly, Palaniswami reiterated his demand for a CBI inquiry. He also criticised the treatment provided to victims at the Kallakurichi government hospital, claiming that lack of necessary medicine led to inadequate treatment and loss of lives.

Countering Palaniswami’s allegation, Minister for Law and Justice S Regupathy told reporters, “Swift action has been taken within 24 hours, including suspension of the authorities concerned. Therefore, there is no necessity for a CBI investigation.” He also said similar hooch-related incidents in the past were not transferred to the CBI.

The minister also criticised Palaniswami for accusing the speaker of not allowing the opposition to speak.

“The speaker was willing to discuss the issue during zero hour, but the AIADMK members wanted to adjourn the question hour, which is against Assembly rules. The speaker made it clear that adjourning the question hour is not possible,” Regupathy said.