Chennai: Questioned about 13 arrears, student kills mom, brother

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old youth was arrested by city police on Saturday on charges of murdering his mother and younger brother at their home in Thiruvottiyur two days ago.

Police said that the accused M Nithesh, an arts student at a college in the city, was upset with his mother M Padma (48) for admonishing him about his poor academic record. He had failed to clear around 13 papers and had arrears, police said. His father works as a crane operator in Oman and was scheduled to return to Chennai soon, police said.

On Thursday night, after a fight with his mother, Nithesh allegedly stabbed her twice. When she fell down and began bleeding, his younger brother who came to her rescue, was also stabbed four times by Nithesh. After both bled to death, he allegedly wrapped up their bodies in plastic and slept, police said.

On Friday morning, Nithesh locked up the house and left, intending to kill himself. He visited a few relatives, including his elder cousin sister who lives a few streets away. The relatives discovered the murder when his sister received an audio note from him detailing his act. She immediately informed another relative who lived in the same apartment complex as Nithesh’s family.

When the door of the house was opened using a spare key on Friday night, a terrible stench emanated from the corpses. The cops attached to the Thiruvottiyur police station were immediately informed and they later sent the bodies for postmortem to Stanley Medical College. Police arrested him on Saturday and are interrogating him. He will be produced in court and sent to prison, they added.