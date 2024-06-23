Coimbatore: Teen electrocuted at yoga centre

COIMBATORE : A 17-year-old boy was electrocuted at a yoga centre at the GV Residency area in Peelamedu here on Friday afternoon.

The deceased S Mokshagna was a Class 12 student of Isha Home School in Velliangiri and a native of Andhra Pradesh.

Peelamedu police said Mokshagna and five others accompanied by a yoga teacher visited the private property near the Fun Republic Mall for lunch after their performance on International Yoga Day. While two others were washing their hands, Mokshagna tried to open the valve of a motor pump, got electrocuted, and fell unconscious. Though the yoga teacher with the help of others rushed the boy to a nearby private hospital, the doctors directed them to take him to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). However, he died on the way.

A postmortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family on Saturday.

Peelamedu Police Station Sub Inspector R Nagarajan told TNIE that a case has been registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Meanwhile, a press release from Isha Home School stated, "We have mobilised our counselling team to provide support and comfort to our students during this difficult time. We are also in touch with the grieving family, offering our heartfelt condolences and support."