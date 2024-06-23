Recovering from physical, mental agony after sexual assault difficult for minors: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Observing that minor victims of sexual assault will not be able to recover from the physical and mental agony inflicted on them, the Madras High Court has refused to reverse a trial court’s verdict sentencing a man to 10 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old child.

Dismissing the convict’s appeal challenging a 2017 verdict passed by the Mahila Court in Chennai, Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup expressed concern over ‘sex perverts’ exploiting the ‘innocence’ and the ‘helplessness’ of minor children.

Only to curtail such activities and protect the children from the ‘perverted acts of elders’ who indulge in the sexual assault causing physical and mental pain to the minors, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was enacted, he noted. “The (minor) victims of sexual offences will not be able to regain normalcy both mentally and physically after such assault,” he added.

In another order, Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup set aside the judgment of a Thiruvarur trial court sentencing a man for seven years of imprisonment for the abduction and sexual assault of a girl, after finding that both were in love before the incident and married when he was out on bail.

The judge said, “If this court confirms the judgment, it will lead to miscarriage of justice by separating the husband and wife, thereby denying the love and affection of the father to the children.” The couple had eloped and tied the knot before a case was registered.