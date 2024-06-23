Two killed as cars collide on Erode-Muthur road

TIRUPPUR: Two youths died in a head-on collision between two cars near Vellakovil in Tiruppur district on Friday evening. Three people were also injured in the accident.

The deceased were M Sethupathi, 24, and P Pandi, 30, of Vellakovil. They were working as electricians in the Vellakovil Municipal Office temporarily.

The injured persons are Sathish Kumar of Vellakovil; Kaviyarasu, 37, and Siva Karthik, 32, both of Muthur. The former is also an electrician who was working with the dead duo.

"Sethupathi, Pandi and Sathish Kumar went to Salem by car on Friday and were returning to Vellakovil that evening. Pandi drove the car. Another car in which Kaviyarasu and Siva Karthik were proceeding from Muthur to Erode collided head-on with the other car near the Thanneer Panthal area on the Erode-Muthur road. Kaviyarasu was at the wheel," police said.

"Sethupathi and Pandi died on the spot. Three others were seriously injured. On information, the Vellakovil police rushed to the spot. The three injured were taken to a private hospital in Erode for treatment. The police have registered a case. Further investigations are on," the police added.