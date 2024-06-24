Buses bypass towns along NH in Tiruppur dist; commuters stranded

TIRUPPUR: The public and social activists alleged that the TNSTC and private buses often ignore the towns along the Salem- Cochin National Highway and take the bypass. They also allege that public, school and college students suffer due to non-availability of buses at peak hours.

Tiruppur is one of the major districts connected by the Salem-Cochin National Highway 544. Avinashi, Perumanallur, Thekkalur, which are major towns in Tiruppur district, are along this NH. The public often complain that TNSTC and private buses take the bypass in the mornings and evenings at peak times, ignoring these towns.

Vasantha Rooban, an employee of a private logistic company in Avinashi, said, "Sometimes, if we board a TNSTC bus from Salem to Avinashi, they say the bus will not go into the Avinashi bus stand. Passengers are dropped at the bypass junction which is about 2 kilometres away. Private buses plying from the Erode bus stand towards Coimbatore skip Perumanallur, Avinashi, and Thekkalur towns. The buses also follow the same route from Coimbatore to Erode."

"Some TNSTC buses plying on the Coimbatore-Erode route also follow the same route. Even if the buses are not crowded, they refuse to enter small towns. Some of the TNSTC and private buses plying on the Tiruppur - Coimbatore route do not come to Avinashi town. Due to this, the buses entering Avinashi are overcrowded in the morning and evening hours," Rooban claimed.

P Dhandapani, of Sevur, said, "In the mornings and evenings, the public has to wait for buses for a long time in a crowd at the Avinashi bus stand. All buses should come to Avinashi town."

P Senthil Kumar, a social activist of Perumanallur, said, "None of the private buses plying on the Erode-Coimbatore route enter Perumanallur. Some TNSTC buses also skip our town. More than 100 college students travel on Coimbatore and Erode routes every day. People go to hospitals in Coimbatore. Many people go to work. These commuters have to wait for a long time for buses. It also causes crowding in the buses. This has been a major problem for us for the past four months."

K Anand, RTO of Tiruppur South (In-charge of Tiruppur North), said, "This problem was in Thekkalur. But after appropriate action there has been no problem there for more than one month. Now, this complaint has been raised regarding Avinashi and Perumanallur. Buses that do not enter Avinashi and Perumanallur will be monitored and appropriate action will be taken."

A higher officer of the Tiruppur district police said, "We have instructed private bus owners in this regard on Saturday evening. However, if they continue to avoid the towns, appropriate action will be taken."

Officials of the TNSTC of Erode said, "Point-to-point buses are likely to do so. We have instructed all other buses not to avoid any towns."