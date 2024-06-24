Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: One more dead, ‘methanol provider’ nabbed

KALLAKURICHI: As the death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy reached 56, the CB-CID on Sunday arrested a Chennai man suspected of providing methanol to the gang arrested for selling the toxic liquor in the district. Sivakumar, who was arrested from his hideout in MGR Nagar, allegedly provided the methanol to one Madhesh from Puducherry who in turn sent it to Kallakurichi.

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing also arrested four persons after they were allegedly found in possession of 1,500 litres of solvents at a chemical warehouse in Vadaperumbakkam of Tiruvallur. One of the arrested men, Gowtham from Korukkupet, had been in touch with Sivakumar, police said.

Meanwhile, six victims were discharged even as only one more person was hospitalised on Sunday. At present, 219 people are receiving treatment in four hospitals. The body of one Jayamurugan of Madhavacheri village was exhumed on orders of the collector to conduct an autopsy as his family claimed he had died on June 18 after consuming hooch.

The family of one Ilayaraja from the same village, who also died that day, made a similar claim and sought compensation but his body had been cremated, sources said. The official list of deceased from hooch consumption mentioned the person as having been treated at a private hospital but officials told TNIE the death is not verified yet.