Mobile linking helps unearth ghost students in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: It has been more than a month since the school education department initiated a project to link phone numbers of parents with the Education Information Management System (EMIS) portal to make the data comprehensive and accurate. The process has, however, helped the department identify potential ghost entries as around 60,000 phone numbers have four or more students linked to each. Shockingly, one particular phone number was linked to a record 1,240 students in the state.

“It is rare for parents to have more than three kids nowadays. We suspect that schools are creating ghost entries to inflate student numbers since educational grants and allocation of teachers are tied to student strength in aided schools. Most of these entries are likely to be from such institutions. This means we have to verify the authenticity of more than 20 to 30 lakh phone numbers again,” said an official from the School Education Department. The department plans to provide this data to the chief educational officers in each district so that they can talk to the headmasters of the schools involved and remove the ghost entries.