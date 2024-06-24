Off the cuff

Fantasy unfulfilled

Puducherry assembly speaker R Selvam recently attended the inauguration of bore works in his Manavely constituency. During the event, some members of the public submitted petitions regarding grievances. Speaking to them, Selvam remarked that if state minister A Namassivayam had been elected as MP from Puducherry, he would have become a central minister, and Selvam himself would have become a state minister, thereby addressing people’s issues more effectively. The video of his statement went viral on social media, highlighting his desire to become a minister. It is notable that in the recent Lok Sabha election, Congress candidate V Vaithilingam secured 4,500 more votes than BJP candidate A Namassivayam in the Manavely assembly segment.

High on patriotism

The Tamil word ‘kudimagan’ refers to citizen. In jest, it can also refer to an alcoholic. While alcoholics are not model citizens by any measure, an assorted group of kudimagans in a Madurai bar at least got the optics right. While watching a cricket match at a bar and when the national anthem played on the big screen, the kudimagans rose from their seats and stood in rapt attention. One even held a salute for the entire 52 seconds. The video, played on a news channel, left netizens amused and inspired in equal parts.