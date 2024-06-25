AIADMK stages statewide stir, seeks CM's resignation

VELLORE: As part of the statewide protest condemning the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, hundreds of AIADMK cadre led by the party’s district president SRK Appu staged a demonstration in front of the Vellore collectorate on Monday. The protesters demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

AIADMK Rural District President Velazhagan alleged that the deaths due to alcohol have surged since the DMK government came to power and accused Stalin of misusing the police department and failing to curb smuggling and drug trafficking in the state. “More than 60 people have died due to alcohol poisoning in Kallakurichi district, with over 200 still receiving treatment,” Velazhagan claimed.

Addressing the media, Vellore Urban District President SRK Appu criticised the DMK government, accusing it of exploiting public funds and converting public spaces in the Vellore district into DMK property. He further said that DMK was unfit to rule and demanded the immediate resignation of CM Stalin.