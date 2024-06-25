Coimbatore, Tiruchy airports receive hoax bomb threats

COIMBATORE/TIRUCHY: For the third time in recent times, the Coimbatore International Airport received a hoax bomb threat email on its official mail ID on Monday. Peelamedu police have intensified their search for the source.

Sources said officials received an email stating that a bomb was planted in one of the bathrooms. The bomb detection and disposal unit conducted a search operation, however, nothing was found. The police are investigating the source of the email address.

Meanwhile, the passengers were allowed inside only after intensive screening. Security was beefed up at the airport.

Hoax email threat in Tiruchy

Tension prevailed at Tiruchy international airport here on Monday after officials received an e-mail from an unknown sender around 10.35 am, stating that bombs were planted at various locations inside the airport and will explode soon. CISF and bomb squad combed the airport, however, the threat turned out to be a hoax.