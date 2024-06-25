DTCP overhaul aims to boost urban development across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Only 5% of Tamil Nadu, excluding Chennai, has planned urban growth as most other parts of the state do not have master plans. In a bid to ensure that other parts of the state also benefit from planned urban development, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), the nodal agency for town planning in the state, is being restructured, Housing Minister S Muthusamy has told the Assembly.

More qualified planners will be appointed and revenue sources for urban development authorities across the state will be augmented through the restructuring exercise, a top DTCP official told TNIE.

On the lines of CMDA, the state has six planning authorities in Hosur, Tiruppur, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy. By restructuring DTCP, the authorities will draw up plans for towns like flood-ravaged Thoothukudi and ensure restrictions in seismic prone zones while constructing buildings.

The institution for the last 20 to 30 years was limited to only granting approvals and the department hardly had qualified town planners unlike Chennai to look after sectors like transport and masterplan, he added. This comes after Housing Minister S Muthusamy made the announcement to restructure DTCP on Friday.

“Firstly, we will be hiring a consultant to study which all posts are viable in DTCP and is in tune with the current urban planning. Since there have been huge changes with the coming of electric vehicles, hydrogen emerging as a fuel, disaster resilient planning, focus will be on bringing reforms in planning, and re-engineer manpower,” the official said.

It may be noted that Thoothukudi, Madurai and Tirunelveli are seeing lot of investments as new projects are taking shape.