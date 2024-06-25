Hanging solar fences to stop jumbo intrusion at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

NILGIRIS: The Forest Department has decided to set up a solar hanging fence at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) border to prevent wild elephant intrusion into the adjacent Sreemadurai panchayat.

Gudalur DFO, Venkatesh Prabhu said, “The panchayat is a 15 km stretch located on the MTR boundary and the solar fencing will be set up after field inspection by the MTR team. The officials with the help of a JCB will clear out the area and buses that are filled in the Elephant Proof Trench; for temporary measures, two kumki elephants will also be brought from Theppakkadu on Tuesday. Moreover, as a part of driving away the wild elephant that enters into the panchayat back the forest, more than 50 members from the Rapid Response Team and Special Watchers will be assigned.”

The DFO also added that the main reason behind the animal entering the panchayat is smell of jackfruit. We have asked all the farmers to remove them. However, they feel that their livelihood will get affected if they remove the fruit. So, we have given up on that option. Elephants enter the panchayat and damage crops. However, so far nothing fatal has been reported.