Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: AIADMK MLAs evicted en masse after disrupting TN Assembly proceedings

CHENNAI: The AIADMK MLAs were, on Tuesday, evicted en masse from the State Assembly after they insisted on a discussion during the question hour and raised slogans.
As soon as the question started at 9.30 a.m, Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami and his party colleagues stood up and demanded a discussion on the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.
Assembly Speaker M Appavu said the AIADMK MLAs could raise this issue after the question hour is over. However, the AIADMK MLAs were on their feet demanding a discussion on the hooch tragedy immediately. They also squatted around the podium of the Speaker and started raising slogans.
The Speaker said whatever they said would not go on record. As his appeals to the AIADMK MLAs failed, the Speaker called in the Marshals of the House to evict the AIADMK MLAs.
Later, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru moved a resolution for suspending those AIADMK MLAs who disrupted the House proceedings for the rest of the session. However, Chief Minister MK Stalin recommended that they could be barred from participating in the proceedings of the House only for the rest of the day. The Speaker accepted that.
The CM said the AIADMK MLAs could not digest the sweeping victory of the DMK-led alliance in the Lok Sabha elections and so are trying to divert the attention of the people by disrupting the House proceedings.
Later, Palaniswami told reporters that the Speaker did not allow them to raise the hooch tragedy as the number of deaths are going up.
Palaniswami and his party colleagues are meeting Governor RN Ravi to submit a representation to him seeking a CBI inquiry into the hooch tragedy.