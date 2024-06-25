Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: AIADMK MLAs evicted en masse after disrupting TN Assembly proceedings

CHENNAI: The AIADMK MLAs were, on Tuesday, evicted en masse from the State Assembly after they insisted on a discussion during the question hour and raised slogans.

As soon as the question started at 9.30 a.m, Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami and his party colleagues stood up and demanded a discussion on the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Assembly Speaker M Appavu said the AIADMK MLAs could raise this issue after the question hour is over. However, the AIADMK MLAs were on their feet demanding a discussion on the hooch tragedy immediately. They also squatted around the podium of the Speaker and started raising slogans.

The Speaker said whatever they said would not go on record. As his appeals to the AIADMK MLAs failed, the Speaker called in the Marshals of the House to evict the AIADMK MLAs.