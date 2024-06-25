Madras High Court denies bail to Felix Gerald over 'Savukku' interview controversy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday declined to grant bail to YouTuber Felix Gerald in a case where he was arrested by Coimbatore cyber crime police for hosting an interview with ‘Savukku’ Shankar, in which the latter had allegedly made objectionable comments about women police officials in Tamil Nadu.

Felix Gerald, through his counsel, submitted that he had been lodged in jail for 47 days and that he was in no way responsible for the statements made by Shankar and requested to be granted bail on these grounds.

The public prosecutor, appearing for TN police, opposed the bail plea stating that the applicant had asked the questions which prompted Shankar to make the allegedly objectionable remarks.

Dismissing Felix’s bail petition, Justice T V Thamilselvi said that the applicant had the option of editing out the objectionable remarks before uploading the interview to his YouTube channel. Furthermore, the judge also pointed out that the applicant was an educated person who was fully aware of the issues.

Judge complains of uneasiness, hospitalised

Madurai: Justice P D Audikesavalu of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai following illness on Monday. The judge was hearing cases at court hall number 5 when he felt began feeling uneasy. He was then rushed to a private hospital and is currently under treatment.

Sessions court told to take on file a plaint against TN speaker

Chennai: The Madras HC has directed the Principal Sessions Court, Chennai, to take on file a criminal defamation complaint lodged against Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M Appavu. Justice G Jayachandran directed the sessions court to take cognisance of the complaint and proceed further, while disposing of a petition moved by AIADMK legal wing joint secretary R M Babu Murugavel. In his petition, Murugavel alleged that the speaker, in November 2023, claimed that following the demise of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, more than 40 MLAs of AIADMK were ready to join the DMK. The petitioner then filed a complaint of defamation against Appavu. As the complaint was not taken on file in the Principal Sessions Court, he moved the HC. ENS