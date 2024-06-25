Madras High Court informed of TN government initiatives to enhance women's safety

CHENNAI: The state government has apprised the Madras high Court that adequate measures are being taken to ensure the safety and welfare of women in the state. Social welfare and women empowerment department secretary Jayashree Muralidharan has filed a detailed status report on the measures taken by the state government towards women’s welfare. The report was filed in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by a group of eight lawyers in the HC expressing serious concern over the dire state of women’s safety in TN.

The lawyers had sought the creation of women safety zones manned by police officials and social welfare officers near every major bus stand as well as railway station in the state. They also requested that an order be issued to set up hostels with security to accommodate women who come to bus stands and railway stations late at night after work or classes.

Responding to the PIL, the social welfare secretary stated in the report that 2,028 women’s hostels have been set up to provide accommodation to 1,07,594 women. Over 500 women are staying in 11 centres set up for working women in various districts including Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai. A plethora of security facilities including CCTV cameras have been set up in the women’s hostels, she added.

Further, construction of four more working women’s hostels is underway, she noted. Free buses for women, separate coaches reserved for women in suburban and metro trains, 38 one-stop centres across TN for victims of violence, have all been implemented for the safety and welfare of women. A dedicated helpline (181) is also functional and so far has handled over 8 lakh calls, of which over 94,000 were emergency calls handled on a priority basis, the report said.