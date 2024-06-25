Nellai will get special court for narcotic cases

CHENNAI: Minister for Law S Regupathy announced on Monday that a new special court will be established in Tirunelveli to exclusively handle cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. This court will serve the districts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari.

Additionally, the minister announced the establishment of new district munsif-cum-judicial magistrate courts in Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kanyakumari, and Pudukkottai. A special metropolitan magistrate court will also be constituted in Chennai to handle civil supplies and CID cases under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. A special fast-track court will be set up in Chengalpattu to exclusively trial cases filed under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Regupathy also revealed plans for a new district jail in Thanjavur district and the installation of 160 video conference facilities in nine central prisons, five special prisons for women, 14 district jails, special sub-jails, and the prison headquarters.

In the field of legal education, Regupathy announced the commencement of new five-year and three-year law degree courses at Pattarai Perumbudur and Pudupakkam government law colleges from 2024-25. A new subject, “Satta Tamil” (Legal Tamil), will be introduced in all government colleges in the state. Additionally, two new postgraduate law degree courses will be introduced at the School of Excellence in Law.