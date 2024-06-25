Special court grants bail to TN minster Udhayanidhi for his remarks on Sanatana Dharma

BENGALURU: The 42nd ACMM Court on Tuesday granted bail to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's son and Tamil Nadu state minister for sports and youth welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin for his alleged remarks on Sanatana Dharma. He got the bail with a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

The court had issued a summons to him based on a complaint filed by social activist Paramesh.

The special court judge, KN Shivakumar, adjourned the next hearing to August 8, stating the case can't be exempted as the trial is going in the Supreme Court until it's verdict.