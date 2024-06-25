Special court grants bail to TN minster Udhayanidhi for his remarks on Sanatana Dharma

BENGALURU: The 42nd ACMM Court on Tuesday granted bail to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's son and Tamil Nadu state minister for sports and youth welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin for his alleged remarks on Sanatana Dharma. He got the bail with a surety of Rs 1 lakh.
The court had issued a summons to him based on a complaint filed by social activist Paramesh.
The special court judge, KN Shivakumar, adjourned the next hearing to August 8, stating the case can't be exempted as the trial is going in the Supreme Court until it's verdict.
Stalin's advocate argued that seven cases were registered against Udhayanidhi across the country. A tight security was arranged outside the city civil court complex in Bengaluru with three inspectors and 70 police personnel.
The 46-year-old, speaking at a conference organized in Chennai by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association on the theme of 'Eradication of Sanatana' in September 2023, Udhayanidhi, had said that Sanatana Dharma is against social justice and equality and should be 'eradicated.'
"A few things cannot be opposed, they should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. We have to eradicate this, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," Udhayanidhi said during that conference.