Tamil Nadu assembly will pass resolution seeking national caste census, says MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced that a resolution would be passed in the current Assembly session urging the Union Government to conduct a nationwide caste census along with the (pending) decennial census.

The CM said this when PMK floor leader GK Mani raised the issue of 10.5% reservation for the Vanniyar community. Pointing out that the caste census conducted by Bihar government was struck down by court, the CM said PMK, an ally of the ruling NDA at the centre, could make the BJP conduct nationwide caste census by exerting pressure on it. He also urged the PMK to support the state’s resolution.

Law Minister S Regupathy and Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, too, responded to the PMK leader. When Mani sought more time, Speaker Appavu said the CM and ministers had already given sufficient explanation and if Mani wanted to elaborate, he could do it when the demands for grants for the backward classes department are taken up for discussion. Mani later staged a walkout.

During the discussion, when Mani said the TN government should conduct a caste census to ensure the quota for Vanniyars, S Regupathy said since the 10.5% reservation was given in haste by the AIADMK regime without getting proper data on socio-economic, employment and educational status of the community, it was struck down by the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court.