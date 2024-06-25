Tamil Nadu to celebrate Karunanidhi's birth anniversary as classical language day from 2025

CHENNAI: Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan on Monday announced while replying to the demand for grants that former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary every June 3 will be celebrated as a “ Classical Language Day” from 2025.

This decision honours the DMK patriarch’s efforts in securing classical language status for Tamil. Saminathan also announced that January 25 will be observed as “Tamil Martyrs Day” to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives in the language struggle.

Saminathan also also announced the nationalisation of works by eminent Tamil writers Aru Azhagappan, Ramalingam alias Ezhil Mudhalvan, So Sathyaseelan, MR Arasu, Pavalar S Balasundaram, KP Aravanan, KT Thirunavukkarasu, Era Kumarvelan and Ka Vezhavedhan at a cost of `91.35 lakh.

A new award named after Karunanidhi will be instituted to honour a Tamil scholar annually. This award will include a cash prize of `10 lakh, a sovereign of gold and a citation.

Statues will be erected in honour of freedom fighters Velu Nachiyar and Marudhu brothers, inventor GD Naidu, former President of India S Radhakrishnan, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, freedom fighter Vai Nadimuthupillai, and farmer activist C Muthusamy. each at a cost of `50 lakh.