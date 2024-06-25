Three murders in two Days: Chennai, Tambaram police on high alert

CHENNAI: Three murders were reported in different parts of the city and its suburbs in the past two days. A village administrative officer on Sunday informed Maduravoyal police about a suspicious cremation of one A Vijay (30) at a crematorium near Porur toll gate.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Vijay was allegedly murdered by his father Asaimani and younger brother Ajay, who were fed up with the 30-year-old’s frequent drunken brawls. Both of them and four more persons were arrested in connection with the murder. A knife and a wooden log were also seized from them.

Meanwhile, Peerkankarai police of Tambaram on Sunday night received an alert that one Vignesh (25) was found dead with cut injuries. Police said an alleged fallout between two rival groups led to the murder. Police have arrested Suriya, Amos and Kumar in the case.

On Monday morning, police officers attached to Manimangalam station in Tambaram Commissionerate received information that a beheaded body was found. Probe revealed that S Dhayalan (60) was allegedly murdered by his brother-in-law’s son Parthiban due to a feud over the distribution of assets. Parthiban’s father and Dhayalan’s wife Selvi are siblings and the family recently had a disagreement over distribution of their father’s assets.