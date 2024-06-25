Video shows Tangedco official consuming alcohol at pumping station, probe launched

MADURAI: After a video showed a Tangedco executive engineer consuming alcohol inside a Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board pumping station in Sholavandan during office hours, an inquiry was launched.

According to sources, the accused, R Arumugaraj alias Arumugam, an executive engineer with the Tangedco’s Samayanallur division visited the pumping station some days ago.

The facility, located at an isolated spot on farmland, pumps water to Avaniyapuram in Madurai city. During the inspection, Arumugam and his technical assistant decided to have lunch.

However, Arumugam reportedly ordered alcohol and consumed it inside the facility. A local worker, who initially objected to the act, secretly recorded the video and shared it on social media platforms.



A top Tangedco official said, “We have received the video. The originality of the video will be verified. We have also launched an inquiry and appropriate action will be taken.”

