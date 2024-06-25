Why didn't EPS take moral responsibility for Thoothukudi massacre and step down, asks R Mutharasan

MADURAI: Taking a jibe at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over the sale of illicit liquor during his tenure as the state's chief minister, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan on Monday asked why didnt he take moral responsibility and step down following the 2018 Thoothukudi massacre. He made the remark while addressing media persons after attending a state-level consultative meeting for agricultural labourers in Uthangudi.



Alleging that the AIADMK and BJP are taking political advantage of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, Mutharasan said, "On humanitarian grounds, the DMK government is granting solatium to the kin of the victims. However, the government has to form a high-level committee to eradicate illicit liquor and drug sales in the state, and the collectors and police officers concerned should take up responsibility for the same."



He further said the police who were suspended in connection with the hooch tragedy must be arrested and punished as per law. "Both the BJP and AIADMK are indulging in hate politics, under the garb of the tragedy, by demanding the chief minister to step down. Illicit liquor sales were carried out during EPS' tenure as well. Besides, why didn't he take responsibility and resign after the Thoothukudi massacre," Mutharasan asked, and added that certain antisocial elements within the police department were behind the tragedy.



The CPI leader added that the tragedy will not affect the DMK's chances of victory in the upcoming Vikravandi by-election, and the party will win with a huge margin of over one lakh votes.



Commenting on the NEET-UG controversy, Mutharasan urged the central government to take responsibility for the violations and malpractices. "NEET is not required for our state and a similar demand is arising from other states too. Education should be placed under the state list," he said, and also urged the centre to retrieve Katchatheevu and take steps to ensure the release of the fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy.