All-India permit vehicles must be allowed in TN: SC

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court’s vacation bench on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to allow All India Tourist Permit (AITP) vehicles to pass through the state without any hindrance.

The apex court’s two-judge vacation bench, led by Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, passed the order after hearing a plea filed by K R Suresh Kumar and other inter-state bus operators who possess the AITP.

While issuing a notice to the Tamil Nadu government and state transport authorities on the plea, the apex court asked these respondents to file their responses by August 12.

The petitioners have moved the top court seeking to quash and set aside the state government’s directives issued on November 6, 2023, and June 18, calling for compulsory registration of all buses registered in other states with the regional transport authorities of Tamil Nadu to ply within the state.