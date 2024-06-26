Kumarapalayam locals in TN puncture trash vehicles to protest dumping

NAMAKKAL: In a dramatic protest, residents of Kumarapalayam municipality on Monday punctured the tyres of garbage vehicles when civic body workers tried to dispose of trash at a local dump yard. After discussions with municipality officials, residents received assurances that garbage would no longer be brought to the dump yard.

Residents complained that the municipality dumps garbage from all 32 wards on private land and burns it, instead of properly categorizing it as biodegradable and non-degradable waste and sending it to the solid waste management centre within municipal limits. According to local sources, all types of garbage in Kumarapalayam, including household, medical, and meat waste, are collected and dumped on privately owned land near Mettukadai next to Ranganoor. This waste is then set on fire, causing eye irritation and respiratory issues for over 300 families in the area.

Despite multiple complaints, municipal authorities allegedly did not address the issue. Frustrated, the residents intercepted two municipal vehicles at Mettukadai and punctured their tyres. Municipal officials arrived on the scene and initiated discussions with the residents.

The officials apologized and assured the public that the dumped garbage would be cleaned up within a few days. They also promised that no more garbage would be brought to the area and burned. Satisfied with these assurances, the residents released the vehicles.