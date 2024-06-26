Madras HC directs Nellai collector to prevent traffic snarls near TvMCH postmortem room

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tirunelveli district collector to ensure that there are no traffic snarls and gatherings during agitations in front of the postmortem room of the Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Hospital (TvMCH), located on the Tirunelveli Law College Road.

A division Bench of Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice GR Swaminathan issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by G Chidambaram, seeking to relocate the postmortem room of TvMCH from Tirunelveli Law College Road, in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli district.

Chidambaram submitted that the mahila court, government law college, and a lot of commercial buildings are located on the road. He added the road is very busy and faces traffic bottlenecks during peak hours. In case of deaths during communal problems, people gathered around the postmortem room and blocked the said road to conduct protests, which has created law and order problems. This has affected students.

The court said, the petitioner's specific contention is that the public is bearing the brunt of the communal murders in Tirunelveli, as such incidents have led to agitations and picketing. The grievance may be justified but on that score alone, the court cannot direct the authorities to relocate the postmortem room. "These are matters, which will have to be necessarily decided only by the jurisdictional executive. The court can provide relief to the petitioner by calling upon the district collector to ensure that general traffic is not affected on such occasions," the court said before dismissing the plea.