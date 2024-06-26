Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi slams ‘denial of drug prevalence’ by TN govt

CHENNAI: Rejecting the government’s ‘denial about prevalence of drugs’ in Tamil Nadu, Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday said, “When we deny a problem, it gets more complicated. If you are denying a problem, you are unwilling to face it, and drug menace is a serious problem that will destroy our state.”
He made these remarks after launching a national awareness campaign on drug abuse and trafficking. Ravi said the event was taking place in the ‘dark shadow’ of the tragic deaths of around 60 people caused by illicit liquor in Kallakurichi.
“In our state since the day of my arrival, countless parents have met me and raised the issue of drug abuse in colleges. They have been requesting me to do something about it. Unfortunately, we have been in denial mode. We have been saying that there is no drug menace here and all we see is some presence of ganja. Ganja does not do as much damage as synthetic and semi-synthetic drugs which are highly addictive. I used to see reports from neighbouring states of Karnataka and Kerala about seizure of drugs,” Ravi recalled.
He further said, “Whenever we inquired, I was told that we do not have synthetic drugs or semi-synthetic drugs in our state. In the last six months, you might have read so much about drugs in newspapers. When central agencies started taking action, we started seeing bulk seizure of synthetic drugs and semi-synthetic drugs in state. My worry is when parents come to me and seek serious action on the drug menace, how can law enforcers not be aware of it? ”
Ravi added, “Our state is doing very well when it comes to education and healthcare. If such an advanced state does not address the problem of drug abuse or illicit liquor, I think we are not fair to our people and our future is very insecure. Last year, we had Chengalpattu and Villupuram hooch tragedies in which over 20 people died. A large quantity of illicit arrack was seized. Now it seems things have gone back again, which is unacceptable. We cannot play with people’s lives.”