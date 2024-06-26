Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi slams ‘denial of drug prevalence’ by TN govt

CHENNAI: Rejecting the government’s ‘denial about prevalence of drugs’ in Tamil Nadu, Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday said, “When we deny a problem, it gets more complicated. If you are denying a problem, you are unwilling to face it, and drug menace is a serious problem that will destroy our state.”

He made these remarks after launching a national awareness campaign on drug abuse and trafficking. Ravi said the event was taking place in the ‘dark shadow’ of the tragic deaths of around 60 people caused by illicit liquor in Kallakurichi.

“In our state since the day of my arrival, countless parents have met me and raised the issue of drug abuse in colleges. They have been requesting me to do something about it. Unfortunately, we have been in denial mode. We have been saying that there is no drug menace here and all we see is some presence of ganja. Ganja does not do as much damage as synthetic and semi-synthetic drugs which are highly addictive. I used to see reports from neighbouring states of Karnataka and Kerala about seizure of drugs,” Ravi recalled.