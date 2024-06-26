TN Assembly unanimously adopts resolution urging Centre for nationwide caste census

Moving the resolution, the CM said as per the Census Act, the government of India alone could conduct the caste census.

There is a general notion that the State government can conduct caste census as per the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008. But the fact is that though the State government can gather statistics regarding the socio-economic status of people, they cannot gather information regarding the categories mentioned in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, he said.

There are also possibilities that the information gathered as a survey by the State government could be declared invalid by the court. Hence, the resolution urging the Government of India to start the general census along with nationwide caste census immediately is being tabled, Stalin said.