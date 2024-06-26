TN Assembly unanimously adopts resolution urging Centre for nationwide caste census

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin urging the union government to conduct a nationwide caste census along with the decennial census pending since 2021.
Though R Arul (PMK) said the resolution is unnecessary since the State government has the powers to conduct caste census, he did not oppose when the resolution was adopted by the House.
The resolution moved by the Chief Minister said, "The House considers that caste-based population census is essential to formulate policies in order to ensure equal rights and equal opportunities in education, economy and employment to every citizen of India. This House, therefore unanimously urges the union government to immediately commence the census work, which is due from the year 2021 along with the caste-based population census, this time."
T Velmurugan (TVK) said if the State government cannot conduct a caste census, it should gather the necessary information sought by the Supreme Court to provide reservation for the Vanniyar community. However, R Arul (PMK) said the DMK speaks about state autonomy and the State government could conduct a caste census to provide reservation to Vanniyars. BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran said the State government can conduct the caste census. The allies of the DMK - Congress, CPM, CPI, Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, and MMK supported the resolution.
Moving the resolution, the CM said as per the Census Act, the government of India alone could conduct the caste census.
There is a general notion that the State government can conduct caste census as per the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008. But the fact is that though the State government can gather statistics regarding the socio-economic status of people, they cannot gather information regarding the categories mentioned in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, he said.
There are also possibilities that the information gathered as a survey by the State government could be declared invalid by the court. Hence, the resolution urging the Government of India to start the general census along with nationwide caste census immediately is being tabled, Stalin said.