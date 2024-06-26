Two held for beating man from north India to death in TN's Karur

KARUR: Two persons were arrested on Monday on charges of beating a man, believed to be from north India, to death in Karur. A search is on for three others involved in the murder, the police said.

According to sources, a case was registered based on a complaint by Vangal Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Poornima about the discovery of the body of a man, aged between 30 and 35 years, near Vinayagar temple in the village on Sunday.

Initial inquiry suggested the man to be from north India. His death later turned out to be murder after a video of five men beating the victim went viral, they added.

The suspects were identified as M Vinoth Kumar, M Karan Raj, Muthu, P Kathirvel and M Balaji. While Vinoth Kumar and Kathirvel have been arrested, a search is on for others.

The Vangal police quoting the accused’s statement said that the deceased had stolen Vinoth Kumar’s two-wheeler, which was parked near his house on Saturday evening. Following this, the five chased and assaulted him with sticks, recovering the bike before fleeing the scene.