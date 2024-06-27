Development fund can now be fully spent on works specified by MLAs

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Wednesday announced that hereafter the entire Rs 3 crore given to MLAs as constituency development fund would be spent on works specified by them.

So far, Rs 2 crore is spent on works specified by the MLAs and Rs 1 crore on works specified by the government.

“Many MLAs have requested the entire allocation should be spent on the works specified by them. The Chief Minister has agreed to this,” Duraimurugan said.

The minister added that the CM has also been informed of the requirement that former members of the House would need additional allocation for medical expenses. “The matter is under the CM’s consideration,” he noted.

Referring to the complaint of many members of the House that GST is being deducted from the constituency development fund, Minister Duraimurugan said the matter will be looked into.

NR Tamils and Minorities Welfare department

1 A scheme will be implemented in association with the Tamil Nadu Corporation for the Development of Women, to improve the livelihoods of the Sri Lankan Tamils living in the Mandam camp

2 Drainage and road facilities will be improved at the Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps

3 A scheme will be implemented to provide mental health services at the 103 SL Tamil rehabilitation camps in Tamil Nadu