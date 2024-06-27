Four more die in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

KALLAKURICHI: Four more people undergoing treatment in government hospitals after consuming toxic hooch in Kallakurichi died on Wednesday, while the condition of 13 others is critical. With this, the toll in the hooch tragedy has risen to 63. The district administration said that 88 patients have been discharged, while 73 are still undergoing treatment at four government hospitals.

Among the patients who are critical, seven are at JIPMER and six at the Kallakurichi government medical college hospital. JIPMER medical superintendent Dr L Dorairaja said the seven critical patients are on respiratory support.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Scheduled Caste chairman Kishor Makwana visited Kallakurichi on Wednesday to inquire about the incident with the affected people. Later, he inspected the treatment and medicine provided at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital. He advised the victims to refrain from consuming such liquor, and assured that the commission will provide necessary assistance to victims.

Makwana also met the collector and SP to inquire about the status of affected people, relief measures taken by the government, action taken to nab accused and the details of how illicit arrack is manufactured in the region. National Commission for Women member Khusbu Sundar also visited victims at the hospital and at Karunapuram village which saw the most deaths due to the hooch.