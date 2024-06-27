Tiruchy to get library-cum-knowledge centre: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: In an announcement made under Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that the government will construct a new library-cum-international centre in Tiruchy in the name of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

While making the announcement, Stalin highlighted the Dravidian movement's commitment to spreading knowledge among the masses. He noted that the previous DMK government, led by former CM M. Karunanidhi, established the Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram, Chennai. He further mentioned that the Kalaignar Centenary Library was built in in Madurai by the present government. He also pointed out that the government in this year’s budget had announced the construction of a library-cum-science centre in Coimbatore. "In continuation of this, another library-cum-knowlege centre named after former CM M Karunanidhi will be established in Tiruchy," he declared.

Members of various political parties appreciated the announcement. PMK MLA R Arul requested a similar library in Salem. In response, CM MK Stalin immediately announced that the request would be addressed in the next budget.

Additionally, Congress MLA Tharahai Cuthbert called for the establishment of a similar library in Kanyakumari district. Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa thanked CM for the announcement and hoped for a similar facility in Thanjavur. Assembly Speaker M Appavu recalled that several members had already requested a library in Tirunelveli district. He expressed optimism that this would also be included in the next budget.