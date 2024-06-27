Vijayabhaskar’s anticipatory bail plea rejected, CB-CID likely to arrest him

CHENNAI: A day after the District Sessions Court rejected the anticipatory bail petition filed by former AIADMK transport minister M R Vijayabhaskar in connection with a land fraud case, police sources said the CB-CID may move to arrest him. DGP Shankar Jiwal had transferred the case from Karur city police to the CB-CID on June 14.

Karur city police had registered a case against seven persons based on a complaint filed by the sub-registrar (in-charge) U Mohammed Abdul Kadhar, of Mela Karur in the district. According to the complaint, the seven persons were disrupting his work and threatening him over registration of a particular piece of land.

They had allegedly attempted to register the lands belonging to one Prakash of Vangal Kattur to some other persons without his consent by issuing a forged non-traceable certificate. Police sources put the value of the land at around Rs 100 crore.

Subsequently, Yuvaraj, Praveen, D Raghu, M Chidharthan, N Marappan, C Selvaraj and P Shobana, of Vangal in Karur district were booked under eight sections of the IPC, including punishment for forgery, forgery of document and counterfeiting device or mark. Shobana is the daughter of Prakash.

It is learnt that Vijayabhaskar feared he too might be booked and sought anticipatory bail. However, his petition was dismissed. He has not attended public events in recent days and even missed AIADMK’s statewide protest against the DMK government over the Kallakuruchi hooch tragedy in Karur on Monday.

Attempt to transfer using forged docus

