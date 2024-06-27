'Why withdraw appeal against order quashing privilege notice?' asks Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has questioned the rationale behind the Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary’s move to withdraw the appeal petition filed against the HC order quashing the breach of privilege notice issued to the then Leader of Opposition M K Stalin and other DMK MLAs concerned for sneaking gutka packets into the Assembly as a mark of protest when the AIADMK was in power.

When the matter came up for hearing, a division bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and C Kumarappan on Wednesday observed that such a move, made after the change of regime in the state, was violative of the Constitution and unreasonable.

Asking what the public would think of the government if it retracted the petition, the bench asked will it withdraw all the cases filed against the employees during the previous government in a similar manner.

The bench said the court is also accountable to the people. It asked the counsel representing the Assembly Secretary to get instructions from the government on the issue and adjourned the hearing to July 2.