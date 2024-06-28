BJP prez K Annamalai slams TN government for failing to curb illegal sand mining

CHENNAI: BJP’s state president K Annamalai on Thursday criticised the current DMK government, following reports regarding dossier sent by the Enforcement Directorate to Tamil Nadu DGP regarding illegal sand mining valued at Rs 4,730 crore. He also questioned CM MK Stalin’s announcement of establishing an international airport at Hosur, claiming it was not feasible.

In his press statement, Annamalai condemned the DMK government for failing to take action against officials who allegedly collaborated with the sand mafia, allowing excessive mining of sand beyond the authorised limit. He pointed out that despite investigations by the ED, the government has not taken any action against them.

He urged the DMK government to take legal measures against those involved in illegal sand mining activities. In another message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Annamalai criticised the CM’s announcement of establishing an international airport at Hosur.

He referred to an existing agreement between the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and Bengaluru International Airport, which prevents development of another international airport within a radius of 50 km from the Bengaluru airport.