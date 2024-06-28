Cybercrime police recover Rs 40 lakh lost by a businessman in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: On May 24, CS Chandrasekar (70), a traditional bone healer residing in Saibaba Colony, received a phone call from a person who said he was working with the Delhi Police. The person told him that they had seized a parcel containing 16 passports, 58 ATM cards and 140 grams of synthetic drugs, bearing Chandrasekar's address and summoned him for inquiry failing which he would be arrested.

Chandrasekar, who had Rs 40 lakh in his bank account, explained he had enough money and was not into any illegal activity. The caller told him to share the details and transfer the money so that they could check the source of income. They assured me that the money would be sent back after verification. Chandrasekar did as told and later realised that he had been cheated.

He immediately complained to Coimbatore City Cybercrime police and they booked a case under sections 420 and 419 of the IPC and 66D of the IT Act. The police obtained an order from the Judicial Magistrate-IV court to instruct the bank to freeze the accounts linked to the scam. Meanwhile, a special team found out that the money was handled by six different bank accounts from Odisha and West Bengal.

"Attaching the court's order, police communicated with the bank authorities and the accounts linked to the scam network were frozen and Rs 40 lakh was retrieved. It was transferred to the court's account on June 10 and then sent to Chandrasekhar's account," said PA Arun, Cybercrime Inspector.

He advised people not to share bank and OTP details with strangers or click unauthorised weblinks. Complaints regarding online scams can be lodged through the helpline 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in