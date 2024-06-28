Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Toll touches 64, 11 more discharged

Sources were not able to give a definite date on which they will be out of the hospital.
Wooden logs being arranged for mass cremation of the bodies of the hooch tragedy victims in Kallakurichi
Wooden logs being arranged for mass cremation of the bodies of the hooch tragedy victims in Kallakurichi(Photo | R Sriram, EPS)
Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: With one more person confirmed dead in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, the overall death toll reached 64 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 11 people got discharged and 36 others continue to receive treatment at the government hospitals in Kallakurichi, Villupuram and Salem, and JIPMER in Puducherry. About 129 people have been discharged so far.

Sources said those receiving treatment at Kallakurichi GH were admitted late last week and are undergoing dialysis everyday due to severe internal injury. Sources were not able to give a definite date on which they will be out of the hospital.

In another development, four patients were reported to have absconded from the Kallakurichi government hospital and a search is on for the four, added sources.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com