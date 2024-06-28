Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Toll touches 64, 11 more discharged

KALLAKURICHI: With one more person confirmed dead in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, the overall death toll reached 64 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 11 people got discharged and 36 others continue to receive treatment at the government hospitals in Kallakurichi, Villupuram and Salem, and JIPMER in Puducherry. About 129 people have been discharged so far.

Sources said those receiving treatment at Kallakurichi GH were admitted late last week and are undergoing dialysis everyday due to severe internal injury. Sources were not able to give a definite date on which they will be out of the hospital.

In another development, four patients were reported to have absconded from the Kallakurichi government hospital and a search is on for the four, added sources.