Kin of beheaded youth stage hunger strike in TN seeking CB-CID investigation

MADURAI: The family members of a 21-year-old youth, who was beheaded by a history-sheeter, refused to accept the body for the second day on Thursday, and staged a hunger strike near the collectorate seeking the arrest of the accomplices involved in the murder, and demanding to hand over the probe to the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID).

According to police, the deceased, identified as M Alagendran of Kovilangulam in Virudhunagar, was a member of the SC community. A history-sheeter, M Prabakaran (28) of Venkatachalapuram in Madurai, who belongs to the Devendrakula Vellalar community was arrested over the murder.

Police said Alagendran was in a relationship with a Class 12 girl of the Devendrakula Vellalar community, who is also Prabakaran’s relative. It is learnt that the girl’s family had warned Alagendran against pursuing the relationship, however, the latter reportedly did not heed to the demand. Irked over this, Prabakaran beheaded Alagendran and dumped his naked body in Velambur.

Speaking to TNIE, Alagendran’s mother M Mariammal (39) said Prabakaran must not have committed the murder alone. “His accomplices must be identified and arrested without delay,” she alleged, adding that they refused to accept the body despite facing threats.

Perarivalan, a state functionary of the Tamil Puligal Party, told TNIE that the murder must be treated as a case of honour killing as the girl’s family was against her marrying an SC boy. “The case should be handed over to the CB-CID, and all those involved must be arrested,” he added.

Meanwhile, a police official said the girl’s father has also been booked in the case. Further investigation is under way,” the official added.