New skill centres at six government colleges in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The higher education department is set to establish World Skill Academy and Smart Manufacturing Centres in government polytechnic colleges, to offer students training to improve skills in electrical installation, industrial controls, industrial automation and building automation.

During phase I, six such centres will be set up in colleges in Chennai, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchirappalli and Thoothukudi, in collaboration with Schneider Electric India Limited. Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation will offer Rs 10 crore assistance for the project. “The need today is for skill-based talents that bridge the industry-academia gap. These centres will nurture students’ skills and will make them highly competent,” said an official.

To keep students abreast of technological developments, the department will set up similar centres in other colleges as well. Officials said that government polytechnic colleges will be upgraded at `3,014 crore to Industry 4.0 standards in collaboration with industry partners. The syllabi are being revised with inputs from Guidance Tamil Nadu and various industries.