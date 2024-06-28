Present ruling govt failed to control drugs in Tamil Nadu: Actor Vijay hits out at DMK

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay hit out at the DMK government for allegedly failing to control drugs in the state and probed whether leaders with good education should come to politics.

He also stressed the need to have good leaders and leadership qualities.

Speaking at an event after felicitating students, Vijay said, "We need good leaders. Leaders in the sense I am not saying politically. Whatever you are doing, you need leadership quality that is what I am saying".

He said, "Even politics should be a career option in future. That is my wish. Do you think with good education leaders should come to politics?".

Asking the students to cross-check every bit of information coming their way, Vijay said, " Social media channels and mainstream media show us many things. See everything but analyse what is right and wrong".

"Then only one can understand the real issues of our nation, and people and be able to understand social evils. If one knows these things without trusting a few political parties, and fake campaigning, you all will get global-level broad thoughts to elect good leaders. There won't be any bigger politics than this," he told students.