Set up more govt colleges in Thoothukudi to prevent youth from getting into criminal acts: Activists

THOOTHUKUDI: With many students, who have completed Class 12, finding it tough to get seats at private colleges, the call to establish government colleges, especially women’s colleges, in Thoothukudi Town has grown in intensity.

Meanwhile, activists said that at least two government colleges and a law college are required so that students can study, and get distracted by vices and nefarious activities.

It may be noted that over 18,500 students appeared for the Class 12 exams. The average pass percentage was 95. Many students are also opting for arts and science colleges, which are in high demand currently.

According to a RTI reply, Thoothukudi district has 28 arts and science colleges, including three government arts and science colleges at Kovilpatti, Sathankulam and Vilathikulam each. There are nine government-aided colleges, and 16 private colleges, offering arts and science courses.

There are nine arts and science colleges in Thoothukudi district’s headquarters, of which five are private, the RTI revealed. There is no college in Ottapidaram and Eral taluk and no government colleges in the assembly constituencies of Thoothukudi, Ottapidaram, Srivaikuntam and Tiruchendur.

“Hundreds of students from Ottapidaram and its surrounding areas come to the colleges in Thoothukudi,” said Prabakar, an activist.

Michael Anto Jeenious, the activist who filed the RTI, said students fall prey to addiction due to a lack of education. Many are also unable to pursue higher education owing to the high fees at private colleges.